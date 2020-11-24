1/1
John BARTLETT
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our father on Saturday, November 21st at Regina Gardens Long Term Care Centre at the age of 86 years. We would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff at Regina Gardens who treated Dad like family. John will be forever missed by his daughters Barbara-Ann (Steward) and Pamela (David), and his grandchildren, Leah, Amber, Jason and Andrew. John will be missed by family and friends. He proudly retired from Stelco after many years of service. Due to the Covid pandemic, a private interment has taken place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Hamilton.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
