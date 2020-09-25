John passed peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in his 87th year. Greatly missed by his loving wife of 58 years, Lynn and his children Duane Bobyk (Helen) and Deanne Van Sickle (Brian). Proud Papa of Emilia Bobyk. Also remembered by sister Caroline Kingston (Garth) and his many family and friends. Pre-deceased by his father and mother, Bill and Rose, his stepmother Martha, and brother Peter Bobyk. John was born in Montreal. He never forgot his early days in Montreal's vibrant and diverse Park Extension neighbourhood. It formed the core of his belief in empathy and respect for all people. "Sonny" (as his family called him) had happy memories of acting in his high school Drama Club - it fueled his love of the performing arts. He was overjoyed to see granddaughter Emilia on stage as a member of her theatre group in London, ON. John was ambitious and left Montreal to make his way in the world. With his intelligence, charm and legendary work ethic, he excelled and found early success in the pharmaceutical industry. He also found the love of his life, Lynn Ann McKever, in North Bay, Ontario. They settled their growing family in Burlington in 1966. John spent many happy years in the Medical Diagnostics industry. Curious by nature, an avid reader and a life-long learner, he pursued continuing education at both Ryerson and McMaster University. He also kept himself fit with a good game of Racquetball and Tennis. He was always eager to lend a helping hand and loved making a difference in the lives of others (didn't matter if it was a big or small difference). V.W. Bro. John Bobyk was highly respected for the work he carried out as a Past Master of Brant Lodge No. 663 in Burlington (1997) and as a Past District Secretary of Hamilton Masonic District 'A' (2002), and, with Lynn, as her Patron of Lakeview Chapter #79, O.E.S. John's passion was travelling. He felt it was very important to show his young kids how others lived beyond the borders of Burlington - a desire that resulted in a very memorable family trip to New Zealand in 1975. In his retirement, with Lynn by his side, they travelled further abroad. A highlight for them was their visit to Itabashi Japan as members of the City of Burlington's 2003 Citizen's Tour. As well, they were humbled to attend the 60th anniversary of the Liberation of Holland in Apeldoorn in 2004. And John finally got to fulfill his long-held dream of visiting his father's birthplace in Ukraine in 2013. John was happiest though at home, surrounded by friends and family. Together, we all remember joy-filled Christmas celebrations, as well as Summer poolside BBQ's. In the last 2 years, John and Lynn enjoyed meeting their new friends at their Condo at Maranatha Gardens. Many thanks to Burlington Paramedic First Responders, JBH Staff and Dr. Indra Warren for her compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held on Wednesday, September 30th at Smith's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke foundation (or any charity of your choice
) would be greatly appreciated. John will be forever in our hearts. www.smithsfh.com