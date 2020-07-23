It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Boyda. John died peacefully on July 21, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving husband of Sylvia (nee Takacs) for nearly 63 years and devoted father to Sherri (Brian) and Denise. John greatly loved and adored his five grandchildren, John Bryce, Gillian, Claire, Jarrett and Emma Lee. He is survived by his brother Mike (Olga), sister-in-law Evelyn and extended family members. John retired from Westinghouse in 1992 after 38 years. Retirement kept him busy with grandkids to chase after and small jobs to keep him active. He was proud of his service in the Royal Canadian Signal Corps reserve and was a longtime active member of the Halton Naval Veterans Association serving as a director for 15 years. John was well known in the community for his participation in various sports and involvement with a number of sports associations. Our family would like the extend our gratitude to the LHIN, PSW's and especially to Carpenter Hospice for their gentle care, kindness and compassion. A special thanks to nurses Mary Catherine and Jessica. Cremation has taken place as John wished. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Carpenter Hospice in memory of John would be sincerely appreciated.



