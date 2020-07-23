1/1
John Boyda
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Boyda. John died peacefully on July 21, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving husband of Sylvia (nee Takacs) for nearly 63 years and devoted father to Sherri (Brian) and Denise. John greatly loved and adored his five grandchildren, John Bryce, Gillian, Claire, Jarrett and Emma Lee. He is survived by his brother Mike (Olga), sister-in-law Evelyn and extended family members. John retired from Westinghouse in 1992 after 38 years. Retirement kept him busy with grandkids to chase after and small jobs to keep him active. He was proud of his service in the Royal Canadian Signal Corps reserve and was a longtime active member of the Halton Naval Veterans Association serving as a director for 15 years. John was well known in the community for his participation in various sports and involvement with a number of sports associations. Our family would like the extend our gratitude to the LHIN, PSW's and especially to Carpenter Hospice for their gentle care, kindness and compassion. A special thanks to nurses Mary Catherine and Jessica. Cremation has taken place as John wished. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Carpenter Hospice in memory of John would be sincerely appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
y deepest sympathy to the whole family. Your in my thoughts and prayers at this sad time. Love you xoxo
Lisa Opie-Black
Family
July 23, 2020
Fond memories of Mr. Boyda and Reeves Road. Always a kind man, a helping hand and good friend to my family. Thinking of Sylvia, Sherri and Denise and their families.
Jo Andrews (nee Burt)
Friend
July 23, 2020
A kind hearted and helpful gentleman, who loved his kids and grandkids dearly. Always remembered.
Brian Lowe
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved