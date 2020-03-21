|
On March 3, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, Jack passed away in his 82nd year. Devoted husband and best friend to Margaret for 58 years. Loving father to Sandra (Dale) and John (Shelley). Pa to Jennifer, Bradley, Elizabeth, Matthew, Justin and Melissa. Brother of Bernie (Sharon). Predeceased at a young age by his mother Ada and sister Rosemary. Jack was lovingly raised by his grandmother Rose. Jack retired from Dofasco Inc. (ArcelorMittal) after 35 years of service. Not one to sit still, Jack took a part-time position with Brinks Canada Ltd. and retired after 17 years of service. An avid fisherman, Jack could often be found wading in the Grand River with his fishing partner, son John. The family would like to thank the staff of Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre for their constant compassion and expert care. They all fought the battle with Jack and every person that touched his life, extended his life. We are forever grateful. Private funeral arrangements have taken place. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation or to the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020