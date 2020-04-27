|
Born March 7, 1924 in Onut, Ukraine, died peacefully at the age of 96, on April 12, 2020. The only child of Steve and Dorothy Bozyk, John came to Canada with his mother in 1933 to join his father and became a lifelong resident in the Dundas area. He leaves behind a legacy of being an honest, hard working, kind and generous man. He will be sadly missed. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, a private family interment has already taken place. Please sign John's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 27, 2020