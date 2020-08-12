It is with heartfelt sorrow that the family of Brian Campbell announce his passing on August 9, 2020, at the age of 74 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved father of Nicholas (Kiley) and his partner Irene. He is survived by his siblings Donna (Henry), Glenda, Natalie (Alan), Edward, and Bobby. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Nathaniel and Jessie, and his brothers Lester and Barry (Donna). Brian was born in Montague, PEI and moved to Ontario as a teenager to play in the Ontario AAA Hockey League. Because of his passion for hockey he continued to play for many years in various recreational leagues. He was also a proud supporter of many youth hockey teams in the area. Brian's Auto and Sales Centre was the business he operated for over 20 years in east Hamilton. He was proud of the service he provided to many of his customers over the years. He has also provided assistance to many customers who needed their vehicles repaired. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital at both Mary Grace 5th floor palliative care and 8th floor Complex Care and also to Dr. Ann Boyle and her assistant Kathleen. It is with their dedication and empathy that they provided such wonderful care for Brian and the much needed support for his family. In keeping with Brian's wishes, cremation has already taken place and his ashes will be interred in PEI. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to the Cancer Society
, St. Joseph's Hospital, and any youth sports leagues.