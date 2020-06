Or Copy this URL to Share

Bruce passed away June 3, 2020, in his 95th year at Creek Way Village Long Term Care. He is survived by his four children, Lynne Greenhow, Carol Anderson, John Anderson and Gail Collins and grandchildren John, Emily, Paige and Tara. Cremation has taken place and at Bruce's request a private family celebration of life will be held when conditions permit.



