It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of John Butty on November 18, 2020. Broken-hearted is his loving wife of over 30 years, Alexandra and his beloved sons, Andrew and Nicholas. He will be sadly missed by his close friends, Ed, Angelo, and Steve as well as by extended family and friends. John will be remembered for his dedication to his family and friends; he was always available, with tools ready, to lend a helping hand. Born and raised in Hamilton, he spent his last seven years volunteering with the Neighbour to Neighbour food bank. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of John's life will be through invitation only. Funeral arrangements will be done through Bay Gardens in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hamilton Food Bank and/or Chedoke Presbyterian Church would be greatly appreciated.