We remember John C. Wilson Dispatcher and Anti-tank driver. 144 Anti-tank Div. British 8th Army. Served in North Africa, Egypt, Sicily and France. Member of Br. 60 Legion Burlington. "We salute you" John and Laurie Wilson, Sandra Buzak and their families



