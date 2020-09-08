John Cameron Matthie, son of Herbert Matthie and Olive Cameron, brother to Margaret and husband John, devoted husband of 54 years to Sylvia, father to Ian and Jennifer, father-in-law to Jennifer Bol and the most awesome Gpa to Adriana and Alexandra, passed peacefully away on September 4, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Born in 1942 in Lanark, Ontario, John grew up with his cousins and local buddies. His great passions in youth were hockey and baseball. Moving to Toronto in 1961, John started a lifelong career with Canada Wire and Cable, a wonderful adventure that took him across Canada, the US and Mexico. In 1969, he moved his young family from Toronto to the beautiful town of Dundas. After a wonderful 40 years, John retired in 2002 blessed with many great memories and friendships. John was an active member of the community in Dundas. He coached little league teams, chauffeured children to an endless list of activities, delivered MOW and was an active member of St. Paul's United Church. Upon his retirement, John took up his next passion of playing Wednesday morning golf with his "Be Happy Golfing" buddies. During the long winters, he spent quality time watching hockey and relaxing at the Legion with a cold beer. To the end, he was a hard core Ottawa Senators fan. As a dedicated Grandpa, early mornings and long distances could not stop him from cheering on his granddaughters as they played for the Leaside Wildcats. His passion for life, compassion, love and support was limitless and he guided us to become better people. We are so very grateful for the life and times we had together. John was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Special thanks to Tom, Dr. Anna Marie Emilie and Dr. Quan. For those who wish, donations can be made to Juravinski Cancer Centre. Condolences, memories, and photos may be left at www.circleoflifebc.com