John Charles "Jack" HAMILTON
It is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of Jack on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband and best friend to wife Christine for 56 years. Loving father to John (Debbie), Gayle, Don (Wendy) and Lisa (Bryane). Grandfather and Papa to Cameron, Nathan, Chelsea, Dallas (Victoria), Drayke, James, Johnny, Jayme, Derek and Justin. Jack will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank all the staff at St. Peter's Hospital on Ward 3E for all their compassion and care shown to Jack and our family. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Saturday from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A private family Service will be held. For those who wish, memorial donations made to St. Peter's Palliative Care would be appreciated. "For the Good Times" Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 16, 2020.
