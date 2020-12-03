1/1
John Charles SUMMERFIELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUMMERFIELD, John Charles We are saddened to announce the passing of John Charles Summerfield on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in his 81st year. He has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ. John was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Susan (nee Copeland). John will be deeply missed by his children, John, Jeff (Diane), Mark (Kim), and Sarah Cornick (Daniel). Precious grandfather of Jesse, Jordan, Rae Anne, Robynne, Jennifer, Andrew, Holly, Amanda, Ethan, Ella, and great-grandchildren Moriah, Kellan, and Jericho. Dear brother of Mary, Grace, Lois, Jim, and David (Ruth). Predeceased by his sister Ruth and brother Paul. John was a long-time resident of Campbellville and was the proprietor of Mohawk TV and Moffat Clock company. John was also a long-time member of Eagle Street Fellowship and will be remembered for his deep love of God, his love of people, sense of humor, and beautiful hymns he played daily on his piano and guitar. John was also known for his love of T series MG cars, antiques, and vintage toy trains. John will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and by all who knew him. A Private Funeral Service will be held for the family. Psalm 34:18 "The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit." www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved