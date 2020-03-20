|
CHEWKA, John, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 in his 92nd year with his children at his side. John was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Mary, his brothers, George and Peter, and his sister, Pearl. John is survived by his wife, Thelma; his children, Terry (Eleanor) and Lee (Tricia); his grandchildren, Sean and Kaitlyn; his great-grandchildren, Autumn and Hudson; and his brothers, Jim (Bev) and Nick (Barb). John will be missed by many cousins, nephews, nieces and close friends. John lived a full life. He was a long-time employee of Harper Detroit Diesel. John supported his family, travelled extensively, spent his summers on the golf course, and many winters as a snowbird in Florida. He was tirelessly supportive, an excellent teacher, and always there when you needed him. Most of all he loved his family. We would like to express our deepest thanks to the staff of St. Peter's Hospital for their unfailing care and compassion during his time with them. We appreciate them more than words can express. John will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 20, 2020