Peacefully at Ridgeview Long Term Care facility on July 19, 2020, John passed away at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Rowatt) for 67 years. Loving father of Chris (Arlene) and Wes (Sandy) and grandfather to Denise, Brian (Katie), Dale and Cam. Predeceased by his brother Bill. A competitive fastball pitcher in the Big Four Senior Softball League and a hockey player for the Burlington Mohawks in his youth, John was also a long time member of the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club and the Glendale Golf Club. A true "Son of the Beach", John was part owner of the SeaBreeze waffle booth on Hamilton's Beach Strip in the early 1950's, and was the long time General Sales Manager of Gemini Mercury Sales in Hamilton. John coached minor hockey in the Hamilton Police Minor system and enjoyed fishing with family on Stoney Lake. Honouring John's wishes, no service will be held and cremation has taken place.