John passed away with family by his side, at Joseph Brant Hospital on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Jane Rutledge (nee Burt). Loving father of Anne Howarth (Gord), Libby Stephenson (Mark) and Blair Rutledge (Ann). Proud grandfather of Jamie, Megan, Daniel, Sadie, Matthew, Catherine and Christopher. John is survived by his sister Laurie Beth Page (John). The family is grateful to the compassionate doctors, nursing teams and staff at Joseph Brant Hospital, Tansley Woods Retirement home and mobile community care agencies. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. At Jolly John's request, join the family to "raise a glass" at Uptown Social House, John's favourite pub, 1900 Walkers Line, Burlington on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 6:30-9:00 p.m. with remembrances at 7:30. To carry on John's love of curling donations in his memory can be made to support Little Rocks (junior) curling at ontcurl.com/rutledge. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 3, 2020