With his loving wife at his side, Clive peacefully passed away at home on April 8, 2020, after years of suffering with multiple health issues. Clive and Elsie enjoyed 64 wonderful years together of love and adventure, doing house repairs, camping and travelling. Survived by his son Scott (Louise) and daughter Sheryl. Loving grandfather of Trevor and Rhiannon. Clive was a quiet man, of very few words, who enjoyed playing baseball and hockey during his younger years in Dorchester, Ontario. He reached the level of Top Marksman of Ontario with his revolver club of London Ontario. In his later years, he was very pleased to be an active member of the Waterdown YMCA. Clive will be sadly missed by friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.dbburlington.ca to post condolences to the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020