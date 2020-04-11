Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Resources
More Obituaries for John Silverthorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Clival (Clive) Silverthorn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Clival (Clive) Silverthorn Obituary
With his loving wife at his side, Clive peacefully passed away at home on April 8, 2020, after years of suffering with multiple health issues. Clive and Elsie enjoyed 64 wonderful years together of love and adventure, doing house repairs, camping and travelling. Survived by his son Scott (Louise) and daughter Sheryl. Loving grandfather of Trevor and Rhiannon. Clive was a quiet man, of very few words, who enjoyed playing baseball and hockey during his younger years in Dorchester, Ontario. He reached the level of Top Marksman of Ontario with his revolver club of London Ontario. In his later years, he was very pleased to be an active member of the Waterdown YMCA. Clive will be sadly missed by friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.dbburlington.ca to post condolences to the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -