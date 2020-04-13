|
|
After a long battle with multiple medical issues, Clive passed away peacefully at home in Burlington with his loving wife Elsie by his side on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in his 88th year. Clive and Elsie had 64 years of love and adventure doing home repairs, camping and travelling. They enjoyed every minute of their wonderful life together. Survived by his son Scott (Louise) and daughter Sheryl. Loving grandfather to Trevor and Rhiannon. Clive was a quiet person, a man of few words who loved to play baseball and hockey in his younger years in Dorchester, Ontario. Later he achieved Top Marksman in Ontario with his revolver club. He also spent years as a member of the Waterdown YMCA. Clive was always there to lend a hand when needed. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family. As per Clive's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.dbburlington.ca to post online condolences to the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020