Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Resources
More Obituaries for John SILVERTHORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Clival "Clive" SILVERTHORN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Clival "Clive" SILVERTHORN Obituary
After a long battle with multiple medical issues, Clive passed away peacefully at home in Burlington with his loving wife Elsie by his side on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in his 88th year. Clive and Elsie had 64 years of love and adventure doing home repairs, camping and travelling. They enjoyed every minute of their wonderful life together. Survived by his son Scott (Louise) and daughter Sheryl. Loving grandfather to Trevor and Rhiannon. Clive was a quiet person, a man of few words who loved to play baseball and hockey in his younger years in Dorchester, Ontario. Later he achieved Top Marksman in Ontario with his revolver club. He also spent years as a member of the Waterdown YMCA. Clive was always there to lend a hand when needed. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family. As per Clive's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.dbburlington.ca to post online condolences to the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -