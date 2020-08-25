John Francis Daly died peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 with family holding his hands. Son of Anna Mae Boone and Leo Daly of Hamilton. He was in his 95th year of loving life and family. Predeceased by his wife Mary, daughter Kathryn, brother Paul and sister Ann. Caring and committed father of Maureen (Steve-deceased), Joni, Paula (Les), Kathryn-deceased (Frank), Mary-Francis (Chuck), John, Dolores (David) and Tom (Barbara). He is also survived by his sisters Leonora, Helen, Marion and Margie (Bill) and sisters-in-law, Pat Donald and Sister Joan Cummings. John loved to share stories of his life with grandchildren Troy (Leanne), Andy (Lori), Logan, Seana (Don), Robyn (Nick), Stefan, Emma, Bridget, David, Jesse, Maggie, Kathryn, Ella, Mary and his great-grandchildren Sophie, Maddy, Brooklyn, Tanner, Mikayla, Dominic, and Violet. He will missed by many cherished nieces and nephews. From altar serving in his youth, to his commitment to the Dominican Order Laity, Christian Family Movement, and many charitable organizations including the Daily Bread Food Bank, St. Vincent DePaul Society and Scott Missions, his faith truly centered his life. John was proud to serve his country in the armed forces during WWII. A dedicated newsie, through his career in sales, he spent time with the Hamilton Spectator, Toronto Telegram, Globe and Mail, and retired from the Toronto Star in 1989. He and wife Mary were one of the founding couples of Camp Kumuntome (Christian Family Holiday Inc.) in 1964 and he remained dedicated to Camp's mission throughout his lifetime. John couldn't help but make those around him feel like better people in God's eyes, and always with humility and humour. The family wishes to thank the staff of Victoria Place Kitchener for the compassion and care they provided throughout his later years. A private Funeral Mass and burial will be held on Friday August 28th at Regina Mundi Parish in Hamilton. The family looks forward to celebrating John's life with those whose lives he touched, when circumstances allow. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to Christian Family Holiday Inc. www.dermodys.com