|
|
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of the late Janet Cockburn (2016). Loving father of Neal (Anne) and Jamie (Annette). Proud grandfather of Bradley, Thomas, Ella and Rylan. Dear brother of Susan Hearn (Leslie). John enjoyed playing soccer throughout his life and was an original member of The Burlington Old Timers Soccer Club. He also enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and many friends. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation in John's memory, please consider Joseph Brant Hospital or SickKids Foundation.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020