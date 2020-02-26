Home

Peacefully at Brantford General Hospital on Sunday February 16, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved Husband of the late Karen Anne Hawkins (nee Minty) and loving father to Charlene, Jody, Shawn and Sheri. Cherished Papa to James, Sarah, Michael, Cassandra, Ethan, Ayden, Aubree, Grayson, Ryan, Cohen, Teigan and Pippa. Memorial to be held at RBG, 680 Plains Rd W, Burlington on Tues. March, 10 from 1 - 4 pm in the Cafe Annex hall. Friends and family welcome. Donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020
