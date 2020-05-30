John David Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of John David Smith on May 25, 2020 at the age of 79. He was predeceased by his Wife, Katherine, in 2010. Loving Father to Darrell, Michael, Deborah, Kevin and Daniel, and adoring grandfather and great-grandfather. Survived by his brother, David. Thank you to Kristen Ferby, and PX Dermody, for their assistance during this difficult time. Condolences can be left at www.dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved