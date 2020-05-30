It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of John David Smith on May 25, 2020 at the age of 79. He was predeceased by his Wife, Katherine, in 2010. Loving Father to Darrell, Michael, Deborah, Kevin and Daniel, and adoring grandfather and great-grandfather. Survived by his brother, David. Thank you to Kristen Ferby, and PX Dermody, for their assistance during this difficult time. Condolences can be left at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.