John DEWOLF

With his loving wife Anne by his side, John passed into eternal rest at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 11, 2020 in his 87th year. Predeceased by his parents Laurin and Dorothy DeWolf and son Laurin. Cherished brother of Laurin and April DeWolf of Avon Lake Ohio and brother in law to the late Janet Spicer. John will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at both HWMH and all the home health care staff for their care and compassion for John. In keeping with John's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Friday, September 18, at 1:30 pm. If so desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
