1/1
John DEWOLF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With his loving wife Anne by his side, John passed into eternal rest at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 11, 2020 in his 87th year. Predeceased by his parents Laurin and Dorothy DeWolf and son Laurin. Cherished brother of Laurin and April DeWolf of Avon Lake Ohio and brother in law to the late Janet Spicer. John will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at both HWMH and all the home health care staff for their care and compassion for John. In keeping with John's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Friday, September 18, at 1:30 pm. If so desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, or First Baptist Church would be appreciated by John's family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved