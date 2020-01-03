|
Peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Hamilton General Hospital in his 86th year. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (2013). Loved father of Janet Merrill (Victor) and John. Predeceased by his daughter Sharon in 2004. Loving grandpa of Frank (Samantha) and Joshua (Rebecca) and great grandpa of Michael, Keegan and Sofia. Dear sister in law of Colleen True. John was a retired employee of Frost Fence with over 30 years service. He was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. Friends may call at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Avenue East on Thursday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 pm. Funeral Service from the Chapel on Friday, January 3 at 11:00 am. Interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.