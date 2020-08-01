It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of John (Hans) Duwel, who passed peacefully in his home on July 18, 2020. Beloved Father, Opa, Brother, and dear friend to many. His light in this world will be remembered as love, laughter, and generosity of spirit. He was a true lion-heart, a family man, and always the life of the party. There wasn't a place he went that he did not make a friend or inspire humour and we know he will be deeply missed by many. His stories and jokes will forever live in our hearts. As he did in life, he will continue to inspire us to live fearlessly, enjoy every day with a light heart, and always put family first.



