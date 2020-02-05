|
|
Passed peacefully into the presence of his Heavenly Father on Sunday February 2. He was able to celebrate his 93rd birthday in December. He is now together again with Barbara his much loved wife of 69 years who predeceased him in June 2018. He was the dearly loved father of Mary Jane Lewis (Dave), John (Timea) Patterson, Donna Zuidema (Andy) and Paul (Karen) Patterson and will be greatly missed by them, his 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Harvey (Marilyn) Patterson and his sister Eleanor (Gene) Kucharsky. Dad had joined his father and brother at Patterson's Furniture in Hamilton until the closing of the store. He loved being involved in the leadership and the music ministry at Paramount Drive Alliance Church (formerly Delta Tabernacle), leading the male chorus for many years. But his greatest legacy is the example of faith, integrity and love that he left for his family. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek on Thursday evening from 7-9 and Friday morning from 10-11. A celebration of his life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. A reception following the service will be held at Victory International Church, 2799 Barton St E, Hamilton Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery, 700 Spring Garden Road Burlington. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020