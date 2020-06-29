John E. "Jack" Munday
1945-06-24 - 2020-06-25
John Edward Munday born June 24th,1945...It is grieving hearts we announce the passing of John Edward Munday on June 25/2020 at St.Peters Hospital...jack will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 21 years Kelly Munday..survives also by his 15 nieces and nephews,35 great nieces and nephews, 29 great great nieces 2 great great great niece and nephew and also his two grandchildren Nate and Nevaeh. His two step children and Charles (wife Leslie) and Shawn who all loved him very much!!! Our days will be filled of memories of love and your laughter..MY ANGEL FLY WITH LOVE ??

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 29, 2020.
