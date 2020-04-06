|
With great sadness the family of Ted (Joseph Edward) Axon announce his passing on April 5, 2020, at the age of 80, at Creek Way Village in Burlington, Ontario. The family wishes to express our gratitude for the compassionate care shown by many caregivers over the last ten years and particularly the last six months. A service will be held at a later date; the family encourages those who knew Ted to take a few moments and celebrate his life in their own way. Those wishing to make a donation in remembrance, please consider the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation or Parkinson Canada. Please visit www.smithsfh.com/obituaries to read a complete obituary.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020