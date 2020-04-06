Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for John Axon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward "Ted" Axon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward "Ted" Axon Obituary
With great sadness the family of Ted (Joseph Edward) Axon announce his passing on April 5, 2020, at the age of 80, at Creek Way Village in Burlington, Ontario. The family wishes to express our gratitude for the compassionate care shown by many caregivers over the last ten years and particularly the last six months. A service will be held at a later date; the family encourages those who knew Ted to take a few moments and celebrate his life in their own way. Those wishing to make a donation in remembrance, please consider the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation or Parkinson Canada. Please visit www.smithsfh.com/obituaries to read a complete obituary.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -