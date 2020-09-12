It is with deep sadness on Sunday, September 6, 2020, I whispered one last "I love you" to my husband, my love, my best friend; John (Jace, Noodles, Butch) peacefully slipped away to embark on his final journey. He leaves behind his devoted wife of almost 30 years Sandi and many friends who will miss his cheerful nature, his unique sense of humour, his positive outlook. I will miss your impromptu rendition of "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire", usually but not necessarily during the holiday season. I will miss the loving grin "Tommy Cat" brought to your face, no matter how many times a day he demanded cuddles in your arms. I will miss seeing the enjoyment preparing culinary creations gave you and the delicious results. I will miss your beaming smile, your soothing laugh, your spontaneous "air kisses". I will miss your unrelenting optimism. I will miss your soft, consoling side...now more than ever. I will miss you more than any words can convey. John was his own man. He steered his own ship, quite literally as he enjoyed many earlier years of his recreational time boating. He was a successful businessman in communications and the last 30 years in financing. He was an accomplished golfer and member of Glendale Golf and Country Club for over 50 years. John's love of golf brought with it great friendships and memories he held dear. John has joined his old club friends at the infinity golf course in heaven, where he will resume his skills at the game and running the $2 bets. Not surprisingly, winning the lion's share of them, but more importantly bragging rights. My heartfelt gratitude goes to Dr. Tozer, Dr. Whitton and their cancer care teams at Juravinski Cancer Centre; to the incredible palliative care nurses at Juravinski Hospital, who ensured John's final chapter here was comfortable and with dignity. Not often mentioned but much revered are the Paramedics, the first responders who maintain the highest level of professionalism with equal empathy and respect. We were very blessed to have an extended family of truly wonderful friends who continue to offer their love and support as I carry on without this amazing man, on my own but not alone. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of John to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be sincerely appreciated. Your memory is my keepsake, With which we'll never part, God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. www.smithsfh.com