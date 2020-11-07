1/1
John Edward Provost
On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, John passed peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side. John was a loving father to Debbie (the late Ben) Hoeflaak, Kathy Rumble, Chris (Donna) Provost and Brenda (John) Alfieri. Dear grandfather to Kerrie, Katrina, Ben, Bill, Taya, Sheri-Lyn, Rachel, Victoria and John Robert. Loving great-grandfather to Noah, Simon, Joshua, Leah, Lincoln and Ivy. Survived by his best friend Joan McClung, brother Gerald and sisters Cecile, Kathleen and Rosemarie. Predeceased by his loving mother Delima, and by his siblings Phylis, Simone, Diane, Joe and Wilfred. John was a hardworking man. He owned two successful businesses in Stoney Creek, Johnny's Barber Shop and Pro Aluminum. He taught his children the importance of having integrity, character, and hard work. He loved to spend his free time fishing, going to the horse races, racing homing pigeons and working outside. His children would like to share their appreciation for all the love and support that Joan has given to their dad over the years. Cremation has taken place.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
