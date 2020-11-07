On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, John passed peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side. John was a loving father to Debbie (the late Ben) Hoeflaak, Kathy Rumble, Chris (Donna) Provost and Brenda (John) Alfieri. Dear grandfather to Kerrie, Katrina, Ben, Bill, Taya, Sheri-Lyn, Rachel, Victoria and John Robert. Loving great-grandfather to Noah, Simon, Joshua, Leah, Lincoln and Ivy. Survived by his best friend Joan McClung, brother Gerald and sisters Cecile, Kathleen and Rosemarie. Predeceased by his loving mother Delima, and by his siblings Phylis, Simone, Diane, Joe and Wilfred. John was a hardworking man. He owned two successful businesses in Stoney Creek, Johnny's Barber Shop and Pro Aluminum. He taught his children the importance of having integrity, character, and hard work. He loved to spend his free time fishing, going to the horse races, racing homing pigeons and working outside. His children would like to share their appreciation for all the love and support that Joan has given to their dad over the years. Cremation has taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store