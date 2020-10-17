John ENGERSBACH

Passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in his 82nd year. Dearly loved by his wife Christina of 61 years and his loving daughter Joanne, who were by his side. Sadly missed by daughter Patti and son-in-law Jerry. They reside in the U.S. and were unable to be here due to COVID-19. Patti said to tell Dad "We will love you forever". John is survived by his niece Debbie (Bill) Klemp, nephew-in-law Ron (Susan) McGarry. Predeceased by parents Louis and Christina Engersbach, brother George, sister Mary, sister Teresa and husband Bill Dawson, brother-in-law Ronald McGarry. John grew up in Aylmer, Ontario on the farm. When he finished his education, he left home for Hamilton. He was employed by Proctor and Gamble, and worked there until his retirement. He missed country living, and with his family moved to Binbrook, 55 years ago, on an acre of land. He was a real handyman with quite a workshop. When gardening, he made us laugh saying that he grew the best garlic. He will be missed by many of the members of the P&G Soap Workers Retirement Club, for whom he was President for 10 years. He took great joy in seeing the retirees and their spouses getting together and sharing memories every 2nd Tuesday at "Michelangelo's". We had fun going on day and weekend trips. John was proud of his daughters and son-in-law Jerry and as he said, "his grand dogs and cats". John, my love, may you find peace and comfort in the arms of the lord, Chris. Our family would like to thank all of our wonderful friends for the kindness and help, and neighbors John and Joyce. We are truly blessed. We thank the dear caring nurses on 6GI, 6th Floor of the Mary Grace Building at St. Josephs Hospital. They will be ever remembered. Cremation has taken place. In memory of John, donations can be made to the Alzheimer & Dementia Society, and the Humane Society. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for close family and friends.



