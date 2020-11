Or Copy this URL to Share

RESPECTFULLY HONOURING WITH GRATITUDE, THE SERVICE OF: DAVIDSON, L.A.C. Robert, R/103439, RCAF ETCHELLS, Wt. Offr. II, John, 10094A RCAF FARNHAM, Sgt. Roy Earnest, R/75527, RCAF JOHNSTON, Sgt. George, B/35827, RCAMC SCHATZ, Pilot Offr. Sanford Bruce, J/27979, RCAF SMITH, Flying Offr. David, C/1192, RCAF STROUD, L.A.C. George William, R/173977 RCAF URQUHART, L. Cpl. William, B/37329, RHLI, RCIC Buried in Hamilton (White Chapel) Memorial Gardens. A tribute by Gaye Hart through the "Adopt a War Grave" Commonwealth War Graves Commission that ensures that 1.7 million people who died in the two world wars will never be forgotten in cemeteries and memorials at 23,000 locations in 154 countries.



