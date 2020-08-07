1/1
John "Len" FAWCETT
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Elaine for 55 years. Cherished father of Cari and her husband James Bedford, Jon and his wife Nikki. Much loved grandfather of Kate and Eve. Dear brother of Linda and her husband Gerry Cooper. Will be lovingly remembered by his niece Melissa. Len was a proud teacher who was adored and respected by his students. He was a nature lover, had a great sense of humour and enjoyed spending time in his garden. He was especially passionate about woodcarving. Special thanks to the staff of 6 Surgical for all of their kind care. Cremation has taken place. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
