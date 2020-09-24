1/1
John FLEMING
It is with broken hearts we say Goodbye to our John, a true Scot. Beloved Husband of Isabel for 56 wonderful years. Cherished Father of Ross and Rose, Janice and Daryl. Proud loving Grandpa to Michelle, David, Iain, Allan, Ben, John and Cliff. Great-Grandpa to Delilah, Aleister and Penny. Much loved brother-in-law to Jim and Carole, Sheena and Gilles. Uncle to Fiona, Lana and Lori. Predeceased by his parents John and Ellen Fleming, Jimmy and Nancy Finlayson. Born in Glasgow Scotland, came to Canada 1966. Worked in Dofasco and Local 67 Plumbers and Pipefitters. Member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. A Big TiCat fan. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Juravinski Ward 4E. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Saturday, September 26th from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. In accordance with provincial regulations, masks and physical distancing are mandatory. Due to capacity restrictions you may be requested to wait. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca Until we meet again sweet man, you will be missed xox.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 24, 2020.
