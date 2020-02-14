|
Peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in his 94th year at Joseph Brant Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wives Isabel (MacKay) in 2000, and Irene (Leask) in 2017. He will be dearly missed by his loving daughters Cheryl and Murray McArthur, Beverly Honchar (Gary Porter), and Kimberley and Gary Abraham. Cherished Papa to nine grandchildren: Paul (deceased) and Lynn McArthur (Steve Suykens), Julie and Mike Francis, Leanne and Dave Hils, Kirsten Haazer, Jason and Cristy Honchar, Matt Honchar, Brayden and Jess Abraham, Spencer Abraham, and Bryce Abraham. Special Papa to 13 great-grandchildren: Brianne, Ashely, Madison, Joelle, Samantha, Nicholas, Danielle, Taylor, Brooke, Adam, Cole, Kevin, and Nicholas, and two great-great-grandchildren: Kaleigh and Jack. Dear brother-in-law to Don MacKay, Ken and Peggy MacKay and Jean MacKay. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Dear stepfather to Beth and Gary Best, and Patty and Don Davies. Dear step-grandfather to four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. John was born on April 23, 1926 to John William "Will" (1961) and Frances (Nunnerly) (1926) and was raised in Waterdown by his maternal aunt Annie (Nunnerly) and Geo Gray. He is predeceased by his brothers Clifford and Winston and sister Nina Mann and his cousins Alvin Gray, Irene McLeod and Dorothy Roszell. John was a well-loved member of the community all his life. He grew up in Waterdown and after he and his brother Clifford built the family home on Centre Rd., he resided there with his family for over 60 years. Retiring from Westinghouse after 38 years he spent many happy hours in his woodworking shop, tending his gardens and following the Jays and the Leafs. Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown, where the Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery. If desired, as expressions of sympathy, donations made to Knox Presbyterian or another in honour of John would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020