John George ZABLOCKI
Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on Friday, October 16, 2020. John was born in Kitchener on November 24, 1944 to his parents John and Caroline (nee Sawitzky) Zablocki. He was a caring brother to Larry Zablocki. John enjoyed his teaching career at secondary high schools in Hamilton, where he resided for many years. He had a passionate love for sports, including hockey and baseball. A longtime member of the Canadian Wildlife Society and numerous historical organizations. Cared deeply for people and did his best to make the world a better place. At John's request there will no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to a charity of one's choice may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
