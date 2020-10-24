Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on Friday, October 16, 2020. John was born in Kitchener on November 24, 1944 to his parents John and Caroline (nee Sawitzky) Zablocki. He was a caring brother to Larry Zablocki. John enjoyed his teaching career at secondary high schools in Hamilton, where he resided for many years. He had a passionate love for sports, including hockey and baseball. A longtime member of the Canadian Wildlife Society and numerous historical organizations. Cared deeply for people and did his best to make the world a better place. At John's request there will no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to a charity of one's choice
may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.