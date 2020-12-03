1/1
John Godina
1927-02-17 - 2020-11-22
On November 22, 2020, John Godina, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Friend and Colleague passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by the love of his wife and children at the age of 93. John will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Piroska and their 4 children; Valerie, Johnny, Peggy and Jimmy as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was a foreman at Cannon Knitting Mills in Hamilton for over 35 years. John's many friends and colleagues will cherish their memories of happy times together with him for many years to come. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in the new year.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
