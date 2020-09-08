Jack passed away suddenly at his home in Dunnville on Friday, September 4, 2020. Jack Kohler, beloved husband of Joy (nee Guest) for 66 years, in his 92nd year. Loving father of David and his wife Kathy and John and his wife Caroline. Proud Papa of Brittany, Brandon, Chantal and her husband Jamie Joyce, Annie and Robbie. Brother-in-law of Alan Guest and his wife Joy. Jack was a life-long resident of Dunnville and a charter member of the Home Hardware organization. He was a 50-year member of Amity Lodge #32, A.F. & A.M., a past president of the Dunnville Kinsmen Club, and was active in the Dunnville Lawn Bowling Club. Jack was a life-long member of St. Paul's Anglican Church, serving as a warden, treasurer and choir member and is a recipient of the Order of Niagara. Jack was an avid wood-worker, gardener and enjoyed spending time at the family cottage on Three Mile Lake in Muskoka. Friends are invited to call at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Due to Covid restrictions, those wishing to attend must RSVP through the funeral home website. A private funeral service will be held for Jack on Wednesday with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Dunnville. Donations to Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation or St. Paul's Anglican Church, Dunnville would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca