It is with Great Sadness-yet Joy that we the Brown Family in York announce the passing of John Grant Brown! We were privileged to care for him at his home of 74 yrs. where peacefully with Family by his side, Stepped in Glory! Grant leaves his Beloved wife Katie of 41 yrs. along with their Boys, Grant Jr. Timothy (Lidia),David (Connie), Benjamin Cole (predeceased in 2016) Zachary (Valery) and Luke. He will be greatly missed by his Twin brothers, Craig (Jean) and Cahl. Loving Papa to Letesha, Lydia, Titus, Jack, Asher Benjamin Cole, Halle and new baby Zion Grant! Great Grandpapa to Landon, Aubrey and Lyla! Grant will be dearly missed by his Aunt, Uncle, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins! A celebration of life will be Saturday, October 10th at 11 a.m. at Gateway Church in Caledonia. Pre-registration is required by contacting the chruch. ~Saved by Grace Alone~ 1946-2020



