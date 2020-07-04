1/1
John H. MacGillivray
1951-02-25 - 2020-06-29
John passed peacefully at home on June 29, 2020 in his 70th year. Loving husband of Sue (Swan nee Higenell), cherished father of Bonnie-Jean Barlow(Wes) and Shawn (Sue), stepdad of Lori (Don), Julie (Jon) and Kelly (Robyn). Adoring and loved Papa of Alex, Logan, Hayden, Gabriel, Harrison, Kate, Ruby and Alice. Survived by sisters Frances (Bryant) and Mary. Predeceased by mother Mildred, brothers Gord and Paul, sister Rosie, granddaughter Cassie and son-in-law Brent. A private service has already been held.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 4, 2020.
