John Hague, P.Eng. Sadly on June 2, 2020, John Hague passed away at the age of 89 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario following a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his loving wife Barbara (Mahon). He will be greatly missed by his sons and their families, Tom (Kathy), Bob (Lynne), William (predeceased), Jim (Kareen) and grandchildren Megan, Kyle, Alex, Jenna, Matt and Cole. He was fortunate to have found a wonderful friend and companion in Del Craven, a fellow golfer, and with whom he shared many good times over the past several years. John was the son of the late George and Aileen (Irwin). Youngest brother of the late David, the late Robert and the late Margaret McLaren. Born and raised in Toronto, he graduated in 1955, in engineering, from the University of Toronto. John and Barb raised their three sons in Oakville, later moving to Burlington to be closer to their golf club. Retirement came in 1996 following a distinguished career in chemical sales from HL Blatchford. John was also very involved in his church, St. Luke's Anglican Church in Burlington. He rarely missed a Sunday and was an active member of the choir for many years. Music was important to John and he relished listening to his classical and church music and would sing heartily along. An avid sportsman he played varsity hockey, and squash, and was a U.S. Amateur Squash quarter finalist. John's true passion had to be golf. For the past forty three years he got the most out of being a member at Burlington Golf And Country Club where he both golfed curled and won several senior events. John always enjoyed a competitive round with his friends followed by raucous discussion of the game. Never one to be idle, he could be seen walking the front 9 holes up until late last fall. Perhaps his biggest thrill was attending the final round of The Masters in Augusta. Special thanks to the staff at Joseph Brant Hospital, especially the teams on 7 South and 5 North, for their compassionate care during his last days, particularly during these difficult times. Cremation has taken place and a ceremony will be held at a later time. Donations in John's memory can be sent to St. Luke's Anglican church in Burlington. Hit them straight John. You will be missed.



