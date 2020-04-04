|
|
Born in Guelph, Ontario on July 9, 1924 and passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Yvonne for 73 wonderful years. Cherished father of Ron and his wife June. Proud and loving grandfather of Tom and his wife Mallory, Amanda and her husband Mike, and John. Doting great-grandfather of seven great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his sister Sharon and her husband Earl. Predeceased by sisters Doris and Florence and his brother Bill. A proud Veteran of WWII, John served in the RCAF overseas. He retired from A & P after 40 dedicated years. He will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Due to current health regulations, a private graveside service will take place. If desired, online condolences may be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020