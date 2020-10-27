John Henry Cornies of Kitchener passed away on October 22 , 2020 in his 81st year. He'll be greatly missed by Helen his wife of 57 years, son Ronald (Karen) with grandchildren Kara and Henry, daughter Sandra Ludwig (David), sisters Martha Janzen, Anna Enns (Orville), brothers-in-law Jake Froese (Eleanor), Ed Penner and Cornelius Berg. Predeceased by his sister Erna Penner, nephew Dwayne Penner, brother-in-law Jakob Janzen, sisters-in-law Justine Berg and Helen Berg. John carried an interest in gardening from his earliest years on the farm in Leamington, ON. After that he chose a career in education starting as teacher at Gosfield North (Essex County), then to Nanticoke and finally retiring in 1994 after various principalships in Wentworth County. John's faith and philanthropy led him to assume various leadership roles within Mennonite and community circles with a special love for the Welcome Inn and Mennonite Disaster Service. He also enjoyed woodworking, cycling, sharing his beloved truck and doting on grandchildren. With deference to the pandemic, everyone is welcome to a live streamed service on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please visit the livestream link at www.erbgood.com
to view John's service. The family regrets that only a limited number of loved ones will attend by invitation at Waterloo North Mennonite Church. Sincere thanks goes to all who provided support during this time with special mention to palliative care workers, and especially nurse Charlie, who cared for John in wonderful ways during his struggle with cancer. John and family would be especially honoured by donations to Mennonite Disaster Service or a charity of your choice
. This may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.