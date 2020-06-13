John Henry "Jack" PUTTENHAM
Jack Puttenham passed away peacefully at Extendicare Hamilton on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann Puttenham nee Campbell (2011). Loving father of Valerie Puttenham. Jack will be dearly missed by his extended family and friends. Jack had many varied interests including but not limited to science, technology, news/current events and particularly classical and jazz music and opera. He was also keenly involved in genealogy and was a volunteer librarian at the Hamilton Family History Centre for several years. He worked in the jewellery industry, at the Royal Connaught Hotel, and most notably at Stelco where he worked as a First Class Stationary Engineer up until his retirement in 1988. After he retired he said that you never get a day off. He was very much a great storyteller with a quick wit and a people person - genuinely interested in all people. He enjoyed watching the Hamilton Tiger Cats play. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment at Boston Mills Cemetery. In memory of Jack, those wishing to make a donation are asked to consider the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra, the Cancer Assistance Program or a registered charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made through www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
