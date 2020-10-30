John passed away, peacefully on October 27th, in Hamilton Ontario, in his 86th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife and best friend Jane (2018), proud father of Shawn (Diana) and Tracey (John). Loved grandfather of Claudia, Jonathon and Ellie. Predeceased by his parents Amy and John. Survived by siblings Charlie (Jeannie), Florence, Joyce and Allison (Rod). Predeceased by siblings Lindy, Russ, Vera (Tom). Predeceased by his brothers-in-law Clarence and Mike. Survived by his sisters-in-law Joy and Josephine. John was a prominent figure in the elevator industry for over fifty years. He was the owner of J. Redmond Elevator Company Limited. A Graveside Service will take place at Woodland Cemetery (700 Spring Gardens Road in Hamilton) on October 31st, 2020 at 11:00am. Those wishing to attend the graveside service, please call DODSWORTH AND BROWN FUNERAL HOME to make an appointment. All attendees are required to wear a mask at all times and to provide their names, addresses and phone numbers. Please call (905) 637-5233 between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. to provide contact information. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family.