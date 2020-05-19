John Hopkins. HOPKINS.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed on April 4, 2020, peacefully and on his own terms, after a lengthy illness. Reunited with his father Stephen John and his treasured dog Princess. John leaves behind daughter Alison Croft (Randy), son Stephen Hopkins (Lisa), beloved grandchildren Nicolas, Xavier, Sadie, Joey, Olivia and Elliott, mother Sylvia Hopkins, brother Clive Hopkins (Marie), sister Pamela Regan and their families. Born in England, John immigrated to Canada on St. Patrick's Day 1970 and lived the next 50 years as a proud Canadian. John had great love for all animals with a special soft spot for his current dog, Ruby. He was an avid Formula 1 racing fan, and a lover of fast cars; Jaguars in particular. John spent the last 20 years living his best life 007 style; spending winters in warm places, and the rest of the year in Port Dover, at the pub or on the lake. Many fond memories involved cold pints and fishing with Port Dover friends, all of whom he considered family. Interment of his ashes will take place July 6th in Nova Scotia. A celebration of life will be held in Port Dover at a later date when it is safe to drink, dance and be merry again. In lieu of flowers, remembrance can be made in Johns name to the Simcoe Animal Shelter or your local SPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved