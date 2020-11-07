Jack passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020 at the age of 80. He leaves behind his children Mike (Karen), Rick (Kelly), Suzanne Cramm (Dave), John (Yasmin) and grandchildren Delaney, McKenna, Payton, Sam, Max, Ben, Morgan, Liam, Tori and Olivia. He is also survived by his siblings Terry, Bob, Sue Humphries, Brian and Tom. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mehul Patel and the staff at Extendicare for their many years of compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and the family has chosen not to hold a public service at this time given the current circumstances. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com