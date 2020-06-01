ORIBINE, John Innes It is with thanks to God that we remember and celebrate the life of JOHN INNES ORIBINE who left this life for another on FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2020 at the age of 87 years. With him on his journey were his parents David and Anne Oribine (deceased), Joan (nee Dashper) his wife of 61 years, his children Mary Isaac (Wayne), Mark (Beth), and David. His much loved grandchildren, Andrew (Emily), Rebecca, Luke and Dylan, and Grandpapa to Oliver and Theo. Throughout his life John enjoyed the love and support of his many favorite cousins, his loving and loyal friends, the CSB battalion, and Park Avenue and Flamborough Baptist Church comrades. John shared the challenges of the working world as an industrial buyer and analyst at Westinghouse for 22 years, then as Manager of the Purchasing Dept at the City of Burlington and a member of the Public Buyers Association for 22 years and enjoyed the privilege of retirement for 22 years. John was a man of integrity, dedication and curiosity about all things, and respected by all who knew him. Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic no public services will be held at this time. Private interment Woodland Cemetery. For those who wish donations in memory of John to Hughson St. Baptist Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington (905-632-3333). "Nothing can ever separate us from the love of God." www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 1, 2020.