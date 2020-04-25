|
Antinello, John Joseph (Aug 10,1965 - Apr 23,2020) We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of John Joe who passed away suddenly at his home in Nova Scotia. He is predeceased by his parents Jim and Sally, his sister Sandra and his nephew John Joe. He will be dearly missed by his sister Sally, her husband Tony and children Vanessa and Collin. Also by brother Tony, wife Deanna and children Anthony and Brittany. He will also be missed by his very supportive and loving cousin Angela MacDonald , her husband Jim and Uncle Bob. John Joe was a proud Cape Breton-er from Sydney and will be remembered for his love and devotion to family his faith and his love of life. Cremation to take place in Nova Scotia and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020