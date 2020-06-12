With tremendous sadness we announce the passing of John Joseph Rooney on June 4, 2020. Devoted husband to Annie for 60 years, their union produced two loving sons, John (Natalie) and Michael (Rebecca). Jack spent countless hours with his grandchildren Kyle, Dylan, Charlotte and Benjamin who were the great joy of his life. Jack grew up as one of 10 siblings in a tight-knit West Hamilton family before striking out on his own as a teen to work in the lumber camps of British Columbia. From there he embarked on a cross Canada tour that ultimately led him across the Atlantic to Scotland, where he met the love of his life, Annie. Upon returning to Canada, Jack became a loyal employee at Stelco Hilton Works, retiring in 2003 after more than 40 years of service. Jack then had the good fortune of enjoying a long retirement of gardening, travel and family. He will be missed dearly by us all. In keeping with Jack's wishes, cremation has taken place.



