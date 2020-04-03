|
|
John Jerome Jensen died peacefully in the early morning hours of March 23rd at the age of 90 in Barrie, Ontario. John was born in London, Ontario on February 18, 1930. He spent most of his career at the Hamilton steel company Dofasco. When he retired in the early 1990s, he moved to Irish Mountain near Meaford where he enjoyed maple sugaring, clearing the woods, hosting visitors and admiring the view. John was the devoted partner and companion of Aija Pavelson, loving father of Carla, Tom, Lisa and Andrea, caring grandfather to Lorraine, Neal, Monica, Chloe, Amanda, Tyler and Jake and beloved Papi to Eva, Alex, Kristina, Mona and Bruno. He will be greatly missed. A sincere thank you to the wonderful staff at the IOOF in Barrie for taking care of John over the last few years. We hope to gather when we can on Irish Mountain to celebrate John in the place he loved and to hum his favourite tune "We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know when....". More information will be provided in due course. Memorial contributions are welcome at Meaford Community Living. Please contact Joyce Adams at [email protected]
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 3, 2020